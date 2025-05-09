That Mexican OT is a heartbroken cowboy, but it is all of his own doing. Typically, the “Opp Or 2″ rapper is focused on dropping records for the streets. Today (May 9), That Mexican OT turned away from his club banger style for a gentle ballad featuring Lil Wayne.

On “Baby Made At Me,” co-produced by Bankroll Got It and Chris Townsend, The Mexican OT and Wayne shed a light on their lives as designated heartbreakers.

“I hate lying to you, so I gotta let you go / I ain’t lying to you, girl, I put that on my soul / Bet I still got love for you when I’m still gonna let it grow / F*cking on these no good hoes, I need to take my b*tch ass home / Till death do us apart, baby, I ain’t tryna die alone / But it’s something about that dog in me that wanna catch a bone / Sorry, baby, since a kid I wanted to be a Rolling Stone,” raps That Mexican OT.

Lil Wayne then opens up about his romantic woes. “Girl, why you acting funny? Tripping like you clumsy / Typical redundant and misery loves company / Now you pissed at me for nothing / Always talking about the sh*t she puts up with / Well, b*tch, you need to flush it / She say, ‘Why you wanna always your play games on me?’ / I say, ‘I ain’t a player if it ain’t your team’ / She said, ‘What does that mean if that ain’t no ring?’ / Truth is hard to swallow but it ain’t with codeine,” Wayne raps.

Although it initially appeared to be another braggadocios tune propping up the player life, “Baby Mad At Me” is a sonic cautionary tale about the hellish loop of toxic love purgatory.

Listen to “Baby Mad At Me” above.