The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Don Toliver, Moneybagg Yo, NxWorries, and more. A pair of Golden Age pillars, Common and Pete Rock, made a comeback this week with the announcement of their new album, The Auditorium Vol. 1, and a new single, “Dreamin’.” J. Cole made his own return from musical exile with the video for “Trae The Truth In Ibiza.” Atlanta native Quavo dropped a new single, “Mink,” quoting Sexyy Red. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending June 14, 2024.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Don Toliver — Hardstone Psycho Don Toliver trades in his silk shirt for biker gang colors on his latest release, but keeps his signature melodic raps and thumping trap and drill beats. Tapping Cash Cobain, Future, Kodak Black, Teezo Touchdown, and Travis Scott, Hardstone Psycho continues expanding Don Toliver’s world.

JasonMartin & DJ Quik — Chupacabra Problem — now known by his government name — reunites with fellow Compton star DJ Quik, who once again handles the beats on a modern masterclass in West Coast sounds and styles. Along for the ride are a who’s-who of LA standouts, from OGs Big Hit and Suga Free to mainstays like The Game and Dom Kennedy. Moneybagg Yo — Speak Now Originally planned for a 2023 release, the Memphis native’s latest was held back to make sure it received just the right feature. Moneybagg hasn’t revealed just which of the featured artists — which include Lil Durk, Rob49, and country star Morgan Wallen — might have held up the process but it’s a moot point now… and the album bangs, so it was probably worth it.

NxWorries — Why Lawd? Eight years after their last release as a group, Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge reunite. Once again, Knxwledge’s soulful production lays the foundation for .Paak’s slick-talking P game. This time around, the chemistry is improved upon by a collection of collaborators including Earl Sweatshirt, Charlie Wilson, H.E.R., and Snoop Game. Singles/Videos

Action Bronson — “Sega” Action Bronson’s new album Johann Sebastian Bachlava The Doctor is on the way, and if its first handful of singles are any indication (they are), it’s jam-packed with all the wrestling references, off-kilter punchlines, and left-field samples you could ask for from the Queens native. Kaliii — “Gas You Up” Feat. Hunxho In something of a departure for the Atlanta rapper, Kaliii shows off some vocal chops on her latest, sliding easily from melodic deliveries to sing-song raps over a smooth R&B-inspired beat. Fellow ATLien Hunxho appears to offer a masculine counterpoint to her coy come-ons, making it one of the more balanced songs from either artist’s growing discographies. LL Cool J — “Saturday Night Special” Feat. Rick Ross & Fat Joe I don’t know why this feels so unexpected. After all, all three artists here share a generational aspect. They’ve even been on the same labels, for the most part (both Ross and Joe were on Atlantic at separate times, while both LL and Ross were on Def Jam). But I can’t remember the last time LL has sounded so… energized (he always sounds energetic, which is a different thing). It’s not a beat style we’ve heard him on much, but it feels like the sort of beat he should have been utilizing for the last decade. “Saturday Night Special” isn’t the most cohesive, but it’s a prime example of elder statesmen aging gracefully.