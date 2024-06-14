Quavo Ignores The Weather To Don A ‘Mink’ In His Latest Video

Summer is so close you can practically taste it, but despite the according change in temperature, Quavo still wants to flex his “Mink.” The new video finds Quavo hanging out on the block, getting his hair cut, sipping out of red cups, and getting twerked on as he quotes Sexyy Red in his coolly menacing verse.

Although Quavo has yet to announce any new solo projects, the former Migo has been busy as a bee for the past several months. Back in February, he kicked off 2024 with a video for the standalone track “Himothy,” following up in April with “Potato Loaded” featuring rising star Destroy Lonely.

He was most prolific, however, during his beef with Chris Brown, of all people, dropping two new tracks back-to-back. However, the combative energy quickly fizzled out and Qua returned to his regularly scheduled programming with the appropriately titled “Clear The Smoke” last month.

Prior to any of this, Quavo paid tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff with his second studio album, Rocket Power, last August. Next up for the Atlanta rapper: an appearance on Éxodo, the new album from Latin music rising star Peso Pluma, set to release on June 20.

Watch Quavo’s “Mink” video above.