The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Nav, Will Smith, and Lil Durk. Some huge comebacks are hallmarks of this week’s hip-hop, with Will Smith dropping his first album in 20 years and Nav returning after three years away. Meanwhile, Lil Durk keeps his name in the public eye despite his enforced vacation with the release of an album he’s been delaying for months. That doesn’t preclude fresh releases from some of rap’s hottest rising stars, though. Three of those — Anycia, GloRilla, and Karrahbooo — team up on the woozy “Never Need.” Meanwhile, Little Simz sparked more anticipation for her upcoming album Lotus with “Free.” Rico Nasty kept a fling “On The Low” in her latest Lethal single. And Compton rappers YG and Buddy united for a bluesy confessional, “2004.” Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending March 28, 2025.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Le$ — Million Dolla Dreams Earlier this week, I saw a music fan express a desire for a new Larry June and Dom Kennedy mixtape. After clarifying that they meant a joint tape, I offered the next best thing: The latest tape from their country cousin Le$, who often hits similar relaxed notes vis a vis production style and laid-back lifestyle flexes. Like that supremely chill California cohort, L-E-Dolla’s music is best for riding and living a low-key luxurious life.

Lil Durk — Deep Thoughts There’s a bit more soulful stuff on Durk’s latest than listeners might be used to from the Chicago pioneer — but perhaps that’s to be expected, considering his situation. Unlike the inspirational Almost Healed, Deep Thoughts was finished and sequenced as Durk faced murder charges which could stand to send him to prison for effectively the rest of his career. If he’s in an introspective mood (and trying to avoid drill talk), at least it results in some of his most gorgeous, spiritual music to date. Nav — OMW2 Rexdale Last week on Twitter, I joked that watching Playboi Carti’s chaotic performance from Rolling Loud made me appreciate Nav more than I ever had. With the release of the long-awaited OMW2 Rexdale, an alternative explanation reveals itself: maybe he’s getting better as an artist. With Drake fumbling for the past year to recover the balance in his once relatable mood music, Nav offers a suitable placeholder for the time being, with similarly murky production, autotuned vocals, and hungover f*ckboy come-ons. Funnily enough, Playboi Carti pops up here too, making Nav sound like Nas in comparison.

Will Smith — Based On A True Story Opening with a concept track modeled after a barbershop debate, Will looks to not only get back to his roots on his new album, but also apparently return some focus on storytelling and lyricism back to rap as a whole. Like many of the peers with whom he entered the rap business (think Nas, LL Cool J, etc.), Smith broke down his flow to start from scratch while blending his late-90s cinematic flows with his more recent inspirational material. You could argue it’s a little cheesy (and the production a bit overdramatic), but that’s always been Big Willie’s brand to begin with. Singles/Videos

Elcamino — “Wire Taps” Feat. Flames Dot Malik & BSF Buffalo native Elcamino of Black Soprano Family is keeping the Griselda tradition alive with gritty beats, grimy raps, and an unfiltered knack for head-spinning wordplay and harrowing storytelling. “Wire Taps” features the same horror film instrumentation fans have come to expect from the collective, while the two rappers’ sneering bars craft a world that feels lived-in — if not necessarily somewhere you’d want to live. G.T. — “FTW” Feat. Big Sean Big Sean’s officially two-for-two in his quest to bring more light to his hometown’s underground rap scene. After linking up with the buzzy Icewear Vezzo last week, he burrows even further under the frozen streets of Motor City to link up with G.T., a guy who’s equally well established with only a fraction of the buzz. That could change with the release of “FTW,” a slinky, boastful anthem staunchly rooted in the Motown underground rap sound.

Russ — “Movin” The independent champion’s first single since announcing his new album Wild, “Movin” is another one of his signature introspective tracks, albeit brighter than usual. His sing-song gets plenty of use but the focus remains on the bars, as always. Rylo Rodriguez — “Bring Bac Act” Feat. Rio Da Yung OG The bond between the Michigan underground and the Atlanta trap rap scene — particularly, Lil Baby’s 4PF imprint and associated acts like Lil Yachty — should be studied. Ever since Boat came back from the Great Lakes with a full-length collection of smooth collaborations, these two regions have demonstrated a steadfast chemistry anytime someone from the Detroit/Flint area teams up with a Zone 6 flag flier. In this case, Rio and Rylo are two of the more underrated reps from their respective regions, but here, they make a solid argument that they deserve more attention.