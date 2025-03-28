Anycia and 4Batz flaunted their relationship on the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Although the “Back Outside” rapper is seemingly wrapped up in love, she wants the world to know she will maintain her sense of self. On her latest single, “Never Need,” Anycia tapped GloRilla and Karrahbooo to double down on her stance. Within the record’s official video, all three women step into their confidence as they deliver their sharp lines.

The unapologetic track, produced by JetsonMade, could very easily be dismissed as a man-hating anthem. But, upon further inspection it is a forewarning to never relinquish control–especially not to the wrong romantic partner.

GloRilla’s verse personified this as she rapped: “Ho, stand the f*ck up and stop cryin’ ’bout that n**** / B*tch, go outside instead of spyin’ on these n****s / B*tch, I’m a boss, I ain’t relyin’ on these n****s / To be honest, I’ll never stop lyin’ to these n****s / Young turnt b*tch, ain’t never been no f*ckin’ leech / I ain’t lookin’ for no husband, I just want a freak.”

Yes, the ladies want to love and to be loved on. But their survival is not tethered to a man. Prince Charming is cool, but the damsel is not in distress. Plus she has a hefty bank account and supportive community around her.

In a statement to Billboard, Anycia discussed the inspiration behind the song. “I wanted to make something that really spoke to women standing on their own, not just in relationships but in every part of life,” she said. “Man, I said ‘Let me find the most disrespectful women I can to get on this track with me!’ They made it even more raw and unapologetic.”

Watch the “Never Need” video above. Anycia’s upcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, Grady Baby is due out soon.