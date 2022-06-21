All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

It’s obviously a great week for music — I mean, Drake dropped a surprise album and Beyonce released the lead single from her forthcoming LP. What more could we ask for? Along with that, we got new music from FKA Twigs, Chlöe, Santigold, and more. The amount of notable releases is plentiful, but the highlights are below. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Beyonce — “Break My Soul” Beyonce is officially back with the single “Break My Soul” from her forthcoming album Renaissance, her first since 2016’s iconic Lemonade. The track is clubby and confident; the lyrics are upbeat and inspiring: “Now I just fell in love / And I just quit my job / I’m gonna find new drive / Damn they work me so damn hard.” FKA Twigs — “Killer” This new sprawling song from FKA Twigs is as hypnotic and serene as one would expect. Her vocals are evocative and the words are profound: “Since when did happiness become a sin? / Since when did hurt become deliberate?” she sings. It balances heartache and beauty, conveying the complexity of relationships.

Chlöe — “Surprise” Chlöe’s “Surprise” is a nice dose of seductive, immersive pop. It’s all about pushing for a healthy, equal sexual relationship: “If you be good to me, then I’ma be great to you / If you stay down for me, then I’ll stay awake for you,” she sings, and she doesn’t hold back on any details. Santigold — “Ain’t Ready” Santigold is a one-of-a-kind artist, and this new track “Ain’t Ready” only reinforces that. It’s inventive and idiosyncratic, thumping and throbbing with skittish sounds. Her vocals are strong and shapeless, becoming an instrument of their own. The music video is unhinged and haunting, adding to the alluring feeling of the song.

Michelle — “Fool 4 U” New York-based collective Michelle crafted a perfect love ballad with “Fool 4 U,” a brief spurt of romance that clocks in at a little over two minutes and makes every second worth it. The vocals are clean and earnest, singing poetic lyrics: “I’m a fool for your love / It’s stupid all the ways that you seduce me.” Steve Lacy — “Mercury” This jangly song “Mercury” from Steve Lacy thumps with an infectious rhythm that’s easy to get lost in. He sings with a soothing ease: “Love so fast and back out again / Speeding / When I should ease in.” It’s only two and a half minutes, but it’s worth a repeat.

Cautious Clay — “Puffer” This feel-good track “Puffer” from Cautious Clay is great for whatever mood you’re in. It has a similar unhurried, breezy atmosphere to Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” His voice is soothing, singing carefree words: “Like a flower in the sun / I just wanna grow grow grow / broad and wide wide wide.” Ego Ella May — “Miss U” Ego Ella May is making glittering pop with “Miss U,” a groovy, trippy track that vibrates and gyrates. It’s mesmerizing and kaleidoscopic, sprinkled with beautiful vocals and harmonies that make the ambiance surreal.