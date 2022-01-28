In the video for “Little Havana” from Rick Ross’ eleventh studio album Richer Than I Ever Been, a title card introduces the song’s guest monologue from Willie Falcon, explaining just who the former kingpin is for those who heard him on the original but didn’t understand his significance to the Miami rapper’s music.

The video also adds a counterpoint from Ross himself, framing Falcon’s opening monologue as a phone conversation between the two men as Willie looks over his gorgeous tropical surroundings and Ross surveys his luxuriously appointed, fully stocked liquor shelf. As the beat kicks in, Ross and The-Dream, the song’s other featured artist, cruise through the nighttime Miami streets in a Rolls-Royce convertible taking in the city’s neon-washed nightlife.

In addition to “Little Havana,” Ross’ latest album also includes the singles “Outlawz” featuring 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan, and “Wiggle” featuring DreamDoll. The 12-song album, which also featured Benny The Butcher, Blxst, Future, Wale, and Wiz Khalifa, was followed up by a deluxe version that added three new songs including “Vacheron” featuring Golden Era veteran AZ and “Not For Nothing” with frequent Ross collaborator Anderson .Paak.

Watch Rick Ross’ “Little Havana” video featuring The-Dream and Willie Falcon above.

Richer Than I Ever Been is out now via Epic Records. You can stream it here.