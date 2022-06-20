Beyonce is entering a new era, but so far, she’s done so quietly; The recent announcement of her upcoming album Renaissance came via Tidal and an update to her social media bios. Now, she’s back with more covert news, as it looks like she’s releasing a new song tonight: This morning, she again updated her online profiles to read, “6.ㅤ ㅤ BREAK MY SOUL ㅤ midnight ET,” seemingly indicating that a song called “Break My Soul,” presumably the sixth track on Renaissance, is dropping tonight at midnight.

Spotify also tweeted about “Break My Soul,” echoing Beyonce in saying that it’ll be out tonight.

🚨 Beyoncé will release her new single “BREAK MY SOUL” at midnight ET. pic.twitter.com/4ms5c2YpBQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2022

Let's get in formation. @Beyonce's BREAK MY SOUL drops at 12am ET tonight 🚨 — Spotify (@Spotify) June 20, 2022

As for what Beyonce’s upcoming music will sound like, recent reports have indicated the LP will incorporate dance and country music.

In a 2021 interview, Beyonce perhaps slyly hinted at Rennaissance when she said of working on new music, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”