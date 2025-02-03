Billie Eilish had a pretty good chance to win a Grammy last night (February 2), considering she was nominated for seven awards: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance (all for “Birds Of A Feather”), Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album (both for Hit Me Hard And Soft), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (her and Charli XCX’s “Guess”), and Best Dance Pop Recording (“L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”).

That said, by the time the show was over, Eilish didn’t get a single win. Her fans are presumably upset about this, but despite the disappointment, Finneas doesn’t want to see them getting into combative situations online.

In an Instagram Story shared after the show, Finneas wrote:

“Great grammys!!! So honored to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs/albums. I don’t wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or billie as their PFP gettin’ in fights with other artists fans in comment sections!!! Be at peace! Congratulations to all!!”

Regardless, Eilish had a good night at the Grammys: Being nominated, especially that many times, truly is an honor, and she got to perform, too.

Find the full list of nominees and winners at the 2025 Grammys here.