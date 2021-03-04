Finneas may have gotten a name for himself after producing his sister Billie Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. But the musician has been steadily sharing singles of his own, including the recently released heartfelt ballad “Till Forever Falls Apart” with rising songwriter Ashe. Celebrating their joint single’s official debut, the two songwriters took to Malibu during sunset for a swooning performance of the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The performance is set against a picturesque ocean landscape at golden hour. Ashe opens the track, delivering each heartfelt lyric with devotion before Finneas joins her in harmony.

About the single, Ashe said in a statement that it’s one her “favorite songs” she’s ever made:

“‘Till Forever Falls Apart’ is one of my favorite songs with one of my favorite people. If I’ve learned anything from ‘Moral of the Story,’ it’s that accepting the hard truth is strangely comforting. This song, while sounding like the most romantic song I’ve ever written, is about acceptance as well. The lyrics, ‘I’m gonna love you knowing we don’t have forever’ is about how it’s more important to have had the chance to love than to stay in love. Finneas is one of the most talented people I know and it’s fitting to release this song with someone I love so much. I’m lucky to know him and I hope to never know a life without him in it.”

Echoing her statement, Finneas complimented Ashe’s artistry: “Ashe to me, is a timeless artist. Her music will be as relevant and important 30 years from now as it is today. Making music with her has always been an extension of our friendship and I could not love this song more.”

Watch Finneas and Ashe perform “Till Forever Falls Apart” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.