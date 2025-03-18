The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards went down last night (March 17), and aside from some trophies being handed out, it was also a big night for performances. Among the artists taking the stage was Billie Eilish (along with Finneas), for a rendition of “Wildflower.”

Eilish was a leading nominee at this year’s show, with five nods. She only walked away with one win, but it was a big one: Album Of The Year.

This is just Eilish’s latest awards show performance, as she and Finneas brought “Birds Of A Feather” to the 2025 Grammys in February.

Meanwhile, Eilish recently said of her plans for the next 12 months, “Definitely getting back into the studio and doing stuff. Next 12 months, I want to… I definitely have more tour, lots of tour to do, and probably more than I’m even scheduled for that’s gonna come, which I’m excited about. I feel like [touring], I’ve really made it into something really fun and enjoyable where it’s not always been that way. I’ve really suffered on tour and I feel like it’s gotten to be really, really enjoyable, so I’m excited for that.”

Check out Eilish’s performance above, and find the full list of 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners here.