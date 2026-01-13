The Game Returns With Legendary Energy

The Game has never chased moments — he’s created movements. For more than two decades, the Compton rapper has treated hip-hop as an album-driven art form, rooted in authenticity, lineage, and lived experience. With Every Movie Needs A Trailer, a Gangsta Grillz collaboration alongside acclaimed producers Mike & Keys and mixtape king DJ Drama, Game isn’t teasing nostalgia — he’s setting the stage for what comes next. Soulful but sharp, reflective yet defiant, the project feels like a veteran artist locking back into purpose. Thankfully, I gave The Game a few magazine covers back in the day, so he was kind enough to hop on Zoom from his California home and opened up about legacy, loyalty, Los Angeles, fatherhood, Drake and Kendrick, creative longevity, and why he still believes albums — not algorithms — separate real artists from the rest. I didn’t expect this project to be so consistently soulful across the entire listen. The tone is locked in. What made you go in that direction? Man, where I’m at right now in my life, in my music — and where the world is — I just feel like people need more soul. Everybody needs a little more love and a little less hate. I think that’s something that gets lost sometimes, you know? You can still get your point across as an MC, you can still talk about what you’ve seen, what you’ve been through, but you don’t always have to be harsh. There’s a way to make music that touches people without compromising your message. Mike & Keys are masters at that. When I go in with them, it starts there naturally. That’s just the energy they bring. And for me, it brings me right back to those old Just Blaze, No I.D., Kanye beats — back in the day when it was soulful, hard-hitting, but still had that emotional layer. There aren’t a lot of producers who can hit that and not sound dated or too nostalgic. Mike & Keys can do anything, but when it comes to that soulful pocket, they’re elite. They know exactly how to make a beat that fits what I want to say and the way I want it to feel. I also feel like you’re bringing a new light to them. People knew they worked with Nipsey, but tell me about exactly what makes them special. You’ve worked with many heavyweight producers over the years. What makes them remarkable is they’re not thirsty. They’re humble. If Nip hadn’t said “Mike & Keys” on record, the average fan probably wouldn’t even know their names — and they’re cool with that. They don’t want fame. They don’t chase notoriety. That’s rare these days.

Everybody who really knows hip-hop knows who they are. You know, I know. But mainstream fame? They don’t care about that. And because of that, you can’t just walk in there. You gotta be vouched for. That’s the gatekeeping in a good way — they only work with people who respect the craft. It’s why I respect them so much. They’re not on industry time. They’re not out here chasing clout or the next big feature. Exactly. They already won the Super Bowl, you feel me? They came in on a Grammy with Nipsey. So now it’s like, “What’s next?” Making quality music with people who actually care about quality. I’ve been in this game 20 years and don’t have a trophy for it yet. I walk into their studio and the Grammys are just sitting there. That’s a different level of achievement. And for them, it’s about legacy now. That’s rare. Problem [Jason Martin] really runs the ship over there. He kept telling me, “You gotta come through.” I finally did — and I ain’t left since. It’s one of those situations where you show up, and you feel the energy immediately. The room demands excellence. And if you don’t bring it, they won’t compromise. That pushes me to be at my best. What made you pull DJ Drama into this? I had to double-check — you and Drama never did a tape before. That’s exactly how it happened. We laughed about it. I was like, “How we never did a tape?” I sent him joints that weekend. He thought I was playing. Then he heard them and was like, “Let me cook.” Once Drama gets on it, it turns into something else. Gangsta Grillz makes good music feel classic. And even subpar shit sounds official. So with this music? It was a wrap. I don’t even usually ride around listening to myself, but I’ve been playing this tape nonstop. It just feels good. And the craziest thing? No hate. I’ve been watching. Even the usual trolls are like, “Yeah… but this tape is fire.” I’ve always felt — even with a career filled with controversy — people still see you as an album artist. You take full projects seriously. That’s part of your legacy. That’s because of how we grew up. We walked around with CD cases — Illmatic, Reasonable Doubt, Stillmatic. Albums mattered. You didn’t just drop a song. You dropped a project. If you wanted to rap, you had to be that good.

Plus, being mentored by Dr. Dre? If it wasn’t classic, it wasn’t coming out. Period. That’s why artists from that era lasted. Dre wouldn’t let anything slide. That attention to detail — pushing you until it’s perfect — is what made me care about quality. I took that lesson and ran with it. On “Coast Guard,” you say, “Everything n****s creating besides Tyler got me out here with a broken heart.” Yes, because [Tyler, The Creator] makes projects, themes, worlds. He stays in character. When I watch Top Gun, I don’t want Tom Cruise karate-kicking. I want jets. Consistency matters. A lot of artists today just want a hit. That’s fine. Everybody got their lane. NBA YoungBoy? He’s one of the best of this generation. I said he’s this generation’s Pac — not musically, but in spirit. Loud, unapologetic, connected to his people. My lane is classic hip-hop. That’s what I represent. “Clown Emojis” feels like vintage you. How much fun was creating that? That was the first record I did. First beat Mike played me. I was channeling Nas heavy. That “ha-ha-ha” energy. That’s my joint. If you listen closely, you’ll hear the Nas influence. When I was laying that record, I imagined him nodding his head. That attention to nuance — that’s what makes it feel alive. On “Good Enough,” you say, “What would my daughter say if she knew who I was on the inside?” How has fatherhood changed you? It’s complicated. In LA, if you’re really from it and you don’t move, you never fully escape. You gotta stay alert. That’s just reality. My kids don’t see that side. They see Dad coming home. But I still gotta make it home. After Nip, Pac, Big — you understand the stakes. These days, it’s mostly love, but things can flip fast. So I move peaceful but prepared. You got a lot of shit for not taking sides in the Kendrick–Drake conflict. Why would I? Drake has been solid with me for 15 years. Kendrick is my homie. I helped Dot early. I don’t gotta explain that to internet trolls. I’ve lived in LA my entire life. Never left. Never ran. I took every fade for this city when nobody else would. That’s authenticity. That’s what I rep. People also wondered why you didn’t pop out at Kendrick’s event. Because it wasn’t about me. I didn’t want to cause distractions. I watched it at home and loved it. It was good for the culture. Dot know what it is with me. Drake know what it is. That’s all that matters. On “Quarter Zips,” you say you’ll outlast everybody. What does forever look like? Man, some of these cats out here? They’re out of gas. When you listen, it’s like… little slow raps, running out of ideas. That ain’t me. When I said I’d outlast everybody, I meant that as long as I can speak in full sentences, I’m going to be one of the guys still doing this at a high level. I can roll with any of the new-school MCs now, any of the old-school legends from back in the day, and I’ll still hold my own. I can adapt, switch styles, whatever it takes to keep that hip-hop energy alive.