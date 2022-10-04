The Game‘s two-decade-long career in hip-hop has made him one of Los Angeles’ most prominent rappers. From his major label debut album, The Documentary, to his most recent album, the 30-track Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind, The Game has not lost his momentum.

The Game remains a go-to for collaborations in the realm of West Coast rap, having worked with fellow LA rappers Casey Veggies, Blueface, and YG in recent years.

In an upcoming episode of Uproxx’s new show, Fresh Pair, the Compton rapper sat down with Just Blaze and sneaker designer Katty Customs and shared his top five favorite LA rap albums of all time.

Among his favorites are Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, which he says was “lowkey Snoop’s first album.” He also names Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle as another one of his favorites.

We won’t spoil the clip for you, however, he does also include his own album, The Documentary on the list.

“I did that in a time when I was the biggest rapper in LA, ” he said, “and I held it down for almost 10 years alone. The whole coast, the beast that came with it, the wars with whoever I went to war with.”

You can check out the preview clip above, where he lists all five of his favorite LA rap albums.

The full episode drops this Wednesday and check out last week’s episode with Jadakiss below.