There is an old adage that the ‘”eyes are windows to the soul,” but in Uproxx’s new show, Fresh Pair, it’s a person’s sneakers that offer a true glimpse into who they are. Launching September 28 at 12pm PT/ 3pm ET, the show stars sneaker customizer to the stars Katty Customs and hip-hop super producer Just Blaze. Each week, the duo sits down with your favorite celebrities and presents them with iconic one-of-one sneakers inspired by their respective careers, lives, and journeys.

Throughout the debut season, Katty and Just will be joined by legends like Jadakiss, TI, The Game, El P, Jim Jones, Styles P, will.i.am and more for a set of in-depth interviews that go beyond sneakers and deep in their careers. But this isn’t your typical sneaker show. Each bespoke design — dreamed up by Just and Katty — serves as an exploration of what makes these legends truly great and inspires each guest to open up and share previously unknown anecdotes and stories.

Attendees at Monday’s Fresh Pair launch party at will.i.am’s FYI House in Hollywood got a taste of what to expect with a special screening of Will’s episode, which, in addition to a truly dope and futuristic pair of kicks that perfectly captures will.i.am’s aesthetic, included gems like how the Black Eyed Peas got their start, an explanation of Will’s early beat-making, and sage advice he received from Prince, as well as how the iconic chant from Usher’s “OMG” came to be.

Some of the celebrities in attendance included Cordae, Trinidad, apl.de.ap, Sauve, Rap Sh!t‘s Victoria Richards, multi-hyphenate talent Jarry Lee, Grammy award-nominated graphic designers Brian Roettinger and Julian Gross, streetwear icon Jeff Staple, and many more with celebrities and influencers rubbing shoulders and dancing to the sounds of Jurassic 5’s DJ Nu-Mark who kept things moving by spinning classic cuts all night long.

Sponsors for the event included Fresh Pair‘s NFT partner Wagmi Beach, key sponsors D’Ussé VSOP and Filthy, and Salt & Straw, Kettle One Botanical, Liquid Death, Heartbeat Hot Sauce, and Sabali Graphics. After you check out the trailer, be sure to dive into these photos from the premiere, shot by event co-sponsor TOSTI Photography’s David Tosti.