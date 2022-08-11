The Game looks to be dropping Drillmatic: Heart Vs Mind this week. The long-anticipated and oft-delayed album has been taking a toll on the rapper who just last week, announced he was taking a mental health break. “The past two weeks have been a nightmare for me,” he said. Adding that “Not only have I been backstabbed & betrayed. I’ve been left to pick up the pieces alone.” Hopefully, the man can find some peace once his album drops on Friday. And at the very least, the tracklist and the sheer volume of high-profile features on Drillmatic would make any artist proud.

🗣 THE GAME #DRILLMATIC FEATURES 👤 Kanye West

👤 NBA YoungBoy

👤 Lil Wayne

👤 ASAP Rocky

👤 Nipsey Hussle

👤 Rick Ross

👤 Meek Mill

👤 Roddy Ricch

👤 Ice-T ➕ MORE pic.twitter.com/R3nBz4q1Ja — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 11, 2022

Not only will “Eazy” with Kanye West be one of two Ye features on the album, but there’s a diverse who’s who of hip-hop names throughout the 31 tracks. From Ice-T and 2 Chainz to Jeremih, Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich, and ASAP Rocky. It’s a thoroughly insane list of guests and The Game even said that Jay-Z cleared seven samples on the album too.

Check out the full Drillmatic tracklist with features below.

1. “One Time” (featuring Ice-T)

2. “Eazy” (featuring Kanye West)

3. “Burnin’ Checks” (featuring Fivio Foreign)

4. “Voodoo” (featuring Boa Qg)

5. “Home Invasion”

6. “O.P.P.” (featuring Young Boy Never Broke Again)

7. “Outside” (featuring YG)

8. “La La Land”

9. “Change the Game” (featuring Ty Dolla Sign)

10. “How Far I Came” (featuring Roddy Rich)

11. “Heart vs. Mind”

12. “No Smoke at the Polo Lounge” (featuring Jeremih)

13. “No Man Falls” (featuring Pusha T & 2 Chainz)

14. “Chrome Slug & Harmony” (featuring Lil Wayne & G Herbo)

15. “Start from Scratch II”

16. “What We Not Gon’ Do”

17. “Fortunate” (featuring Kanye West, Dreezy & Chiller)

18. “Rubi’s Rose” (featuring Twista & Jeremih)

19. Drake With the Braids (Interlude)

20. “Nikki Beach” (featuring French Montana & Tory Lanez)

21. “Talk to Me Nice” (featuring Meek Mill, Moneybagg Yo, Blxst)

22. “Money Cash Clothes” (featuring ASAP Rocky)

23. “K.I.L.L.A.S” (featuring Cam’Ron)

24. “The Black Slim Shady”

25. “Stupid” (featuring Big Sean)

26. “.38 Special” (featuring Blueface)

27. “Twisted”

28. “Wasteman” (featuring Nipsey Hussle)

29. “Save the Best for Last” (featuring Rick Ross)

30. “A Father’s Prayer”

31. “Universal Love” (featuring Chris Brown, Chlöe Bailey & Cassie)

Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind is out 8/12 via State Of Gold.