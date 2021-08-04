Getty Image
Jadakiss Was The Star Of The Chaotic ‘Verzuz’ Between The LOX And Dipset

During last night’s highly anticipated Verzuz between The LOX and The Diplomats at Madison Square Garden, fans watching online quickly crowned Jadakiss the runaway star of the event. From the jump, his relentless needling of his ostensible opponents — from their gear to their performance over vocal tracks — tickled fans’ funny bones, while his own performances recalled his longtime dominance of New York radio and his elite tier rhyme skills. Fans also noted how he’d similarly stolen the show at his prior Verzuz event where he made several meme-worthy moments alongside fellow 2000s New York rap star Fabolous.

Among the responses were those calling Jadakiss the MVP, while still others admonished their fellow fans to appreciate the rapper more.

Even Tyler the Creator was seen in the comments on the stream expressing his “crush” on Jadakiss for having “crazy” confidence and aging well.

Some were even quick to remind others that Jadakiss put out a new album last year, recommending that those impressed by his performance take a listen.

The overwhelming sentiment was one of appreciation for the 20+ year rap veteran, who lived up to his “top 5 dead or alive” reputation for at least one night. Check out more reactions from fans below.

