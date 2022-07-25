Even though The Notorious B.I.G. passed away over 20 years ago, the late Brooklyn hometown hero has one of rap’s most extensive posthumous discographies — and it’s about to get even bigger, thanks to web3. That’s right; Biggie is the latest rapper to hop on the NFT train (courtesy of The Christopher Wallace Estate) with a new NFT collection, Sky’s The Limit: The Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection.

In addition to 3D art that holders can use as a profile picture online, holders will be included in the Sky’s The Limit collective, allowing them access to the license for Biggie’s iconic Fulton Street freestyle audio. That means they can use the audio in their own tunes (with the approval of both the collective and the Christopher Wallace Estate) and upload them to streaming platforms with a “featuring The Notorious B.I.G.” credit.

The NFT collection will go live Tuesday, July 26. Check out the NFTs on offer below.

The Sky’s The Limit collection is just one example of how great Biggie’s impact and influence have been on hip-hop and the wider culture. Earlier this year, on what would have been his 50th birthday, the city of New York put on a celebration across all five boroughs, lighting up the Empire State Building and debuting new murals of the late, great rap icon.