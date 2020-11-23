Coming to you live from downtown Los Angeles, for the 2020 AMA’s The Weeknd was sporting an entire face bandage during his performance of two songs off After Hours. Abel Tesfaye has been infamously showing up with an injured or bandaged face during this year, to mimic the aesthetic of his new album, which has been achieved with makeup and is not actually injuries. The entire face bandage he sported during his acceptance speech for R&aB album world had a few viewers who weren’t familiar with the shtick uneasy, but as far as we know, Abel is fine.

For his performance, The Weeknd opted for an outdoor show, walking along the length of the 6th Street Bridge (an infamous bridge in LA) and setting off fireworks in his wake. The bandages on his face perhaps make a bit more sense now, as they probably also helped him remain incognito while getting around the outdoor location. Kicking off with a jazzy solo from none other than Kenny G, Abel launched into a medley of the two latest singles off his album, “In Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears.” Walking while singing and hitting all his marks for the plethora of fireworks isn’t an easy, phone-it-in show, Abel really brought it. Check out the video above.