Apple debuted an impressive new piece of technology earlier this year: Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset. They’re working on bringing some exclusive content to the platform, too, and that includes “Open Hearts,” a collaboration with The Weeknd.

A trailer was shared, and “Open Hearts” is described, “Journey alongside The Weeknd through a surreal, haunting cityscape in this electrifying sonic voyage.”

Currently, “Open Hearts” is scheduled for release via Apple Vision Pro (you can watch on a unit at an Apple Store if you don’t have your own) on November 15.

Apple previously described Apple Immersive Video as “a remarkable storytelling format that leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action.” The collaboration with The Weeknd was announced at that time as well, although without specifics.

Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications, also said at the time, “Apple Immersive Video is a groundbreaking leap forward for storytelling, offering Apple Vision Pro users remarkable experiences with an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion. From soaring over volcanoes in Hawaii and surfing huge waves in Tahiti, to enjoying performances by the world’s biggest artists and athletes from all-new perspectives, Apple Immersive Video revolutionizes the way people experience places, stories, sports, and more by making viewers feel like they’re truly there. It’s the next generation of visual storytelling, and we’re excited to bring it to more people around the world.”

Check out the “Open Hearts” trailer above.