It was revealed a few days ago that The Weeknd would deliver an “Apple Immersive” experience called “Open Hearts” via the Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset platform on November 15. Well, that’s today, so the new song is here.

Currently, the song and video are only officially available via Apple Vision Pro (whether its your own device or one at an Apple store), but fan-made recordings have surfaced online.

The Weeknd sings on the chorus, “Where do I start / When I open my heart? / It’s never easy falling in love again / Cover my scars / When I open my arms / It’s never easy falling in love again / Falling in, falling in love / It’s nеver easy falling in love again / Falling in, falling in love / Falling in love again.”

Apple previously called Apple Immersive Video “a remarkable storytelling format that leverages 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action.” Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications, also noted, “Apple Immersive Video is a groundbreaking leap forward for storytelling, offering Apple Vision Pro users remarkable experiences with an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion. […] Apple Immersive Video revolutionizes the way people experience places, stories, sports, and more by making viewers feel like they’re truly there. It’s the next generation of visual storytelling, and we’re excited to bring it to more people around the world.”

