The Weeknd Announced His ‘Out Of Time’ Music Video Is Dropping Soon

The Weeknd is beginning to make a name for himself as one of the hardest working men in show business. Though he only recently headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, a huge look for any artist, and dropped his most successful album to date, After Hours, right at the beginning of the pandemic, he already had more new music for fans at the top of 2022. Dawn FM is a confrontation with the afterlife, and just might be the second entry into a new trilogy that began with After Hours.

Whether that’s the case or not, Dawn FM is truly the gift that keeps on giving, and Abel seems ready to continue rolling out content and videos supporting the record for the next little while. Today, he took to Twitter to let fans know that his “Out Of Time” video would be coming early next week. “Just a heads up: out of time music video drops next Tuesday,” he posted this afternoon.

Keep an eye out for more teasers, Abel’s been in a giving mood lately. Except when it comes to the Grammys of course — after some messiness around his performance at the award show and the Super Bowl created some kind of conflict, he’s now boycotting the show. Definitely their loss on that one.

