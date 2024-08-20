There’s plenty of evidence that Billie Eilish is one of the biggest artists in the world. Now, we have another bullet point to add to the resume: Yesterday (August 19), Spotify announced that Eilish is the platform’s new global leader for the most monthly listeners, as Billboard notes.

On Instagram today (August 20), Eilish shared a screenshot that shows off her No. 1 status and wrote, “number 1 in the world on spotify i really can’t even believe this. i love you all so much this is the craziest thing ever.”

Eilish took the record from The Weekend, who was actually in Eilish’s corner even before the achievement. On August 15, he shared a tweet that noted Eilish was approaching the top spot, and he wrote, “Let’s go !,” with a folded hands emoji, heart emoji, rising graph emojis, and a green circle emoji.

The accomplishment comes months after the release of Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, in April.

Of Eilish’s 82 songs on Spotify, eight of them have surpassed a billion streams: “Lovely” with Khalid (2.8 billion plays), “Bad Guy” (2.5 billion), “When The Party’s Over” (1.8 billion), “Everything I Wanted” (1.6 billion), “Ocean Eyes” (1.4 billion), “Happier Than Ever” (1.3 billion), “Idontwannabeyouanymore” (1.09 billion), and “Bury A Friend” (1.01 billion).