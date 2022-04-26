Last summer, a little over a year after he released his chart-topping fourth album After Hours, it was announced that The Weeknd would star in an upcoming HBO series called The Idol. The show would also be co-written and co-executive produced with Reza Fahim Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, with all three being listed as co-creators of the series. The Idol was revealed to be about a female pop singer who falls in love with an L.A. club owner who also leads a secret cult. While some were looking forward to the series’ release, they’ll have to wait a bit longer thanks to an announcement from HBO.

According to Variety, The Idol will undergo an overhaul due to the decision to head in a “new creative direction.” HBO shared a statement with the publication where it expanded on the new decision. “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO said. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

HBO did not reveal what sparked the decision to head in a new creative direction.

The announcement comes after The Weeknd teamed up with Kaytranada for a new remix of “Out Of Time.”