With the future of live music feeling uncertain, The Weeknd offers fans some consolation. The Weeknd’s touring plans were put on hold following the release of his most recent record, After Hours, which arrived shortly after many states entered emergency safety measures. Thankfully, The Weeknd was able to sort out new arena dates and has officially unveiled his newly-rescheduled After Hours world tour.

The Weeknd made his exciting tour reschedule announcement Tuesday. Kicking off his lengthy stadium tour in Vancouver and coming a close in Germany, the singer will be supported by Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and Black Atlass.

Check out The Weeknds’s rescheduled After Hours tour dates below.

06/12/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live Rogers Arena

06/13/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live Rogers Arena

06/15/21 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/17/21 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

06/19/21 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/21/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/24/21 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

06/25/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/27/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/28/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/30/21 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

07/02/21 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/04/21 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/06/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/07/21 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/09/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/12/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/13/21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/15/21 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/16/21 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/19/21 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

07/22/21 — Houston, TX Toyota Center

07/23/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/25/21 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/27/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/29/21 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07/30/21 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/01/21 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/03/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/04/21 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/06/21 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

08/08/21 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/13/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/14/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/15/21 — Los Angeles, CAvStaples Center

08/18/21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/19/21 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/21/21 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/22/21 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/24/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/25/21 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/28/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/29/21 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/31/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/02/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/04/21 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericcson Globe

10/06/21 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/09/21 — Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

10/11/21 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

10/13/21 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

10/15/21 — France, Paris @ Accorhotels Arena

10/16/21 — France, Paris @ Accorhotels Arena

10/17/21 — France, Paris @ Accorhotels Arena

10/19/21 — Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome

10/22/21 — Birmingham, UK @ Arena

10/24/21 — Manchester, UK @ Arena

10/25/21 — London, UK @ The O2

10/29/21 — London, UK @ The O2

10/30/21 — London, UK @ The O2

10/31/21 — London, UK @ The O2

11/03/21 — Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/05/21 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

11/08/21 — Czech Republic, Prague @ O2 Arena

11/09/21 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

11/11/21 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

After Hours is out now via Republic. Get it here.