The Weeknd‘s After Hours has become the first album to sit atop the Billboard albums charts for three consecutive weeks since Post Malone’s 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding. In its first week, the record sold a total of 444,000 equivalent album units sold, while the second week added 138,000 more.

As his latest entered its third week, The Weeknd faced a bit of controversy after he said he was “angry” that Usher created a “Weeknd song” for his 2012 hit, namely the Diplo-produced “Climax.” Usher delivered an indirect response to the comments while fans voiced their anger with The Weeknd. Nonetheless, After Hours came in at No. 1 for a third week thanks to 90,000 equivalent album units sold. Of that number, 64,000 were streaming equivalent album units and 23,000 were in album sales.

Looking at the rest of the field, Rod Wave and his sophomore album, Pray 4 Love debuted at No. 2 with 72,000 equivalent album units, while Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake holds onto the third position for another week, with 69,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the top five, Lil Baby’s My Turn jumped two positions to come in at No. 4 and Sam Hunt’s Southside grabbed the No. 5 position.

Other notable albums in the top 10 include Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial at No. 7, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia at No. 8, and Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo at No. 10.

[via Billboard]