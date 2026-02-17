Before Mac Miller’s tragic passing in 2018, Thundercat was one of his closest collaborators. Now, Thundercat has a new album, Distracted, on the way, and it includes a new song with Mac, “She Knows Too Much.” Thundercat sought and received permission from Miller’s estate to complete the song and feature it on the album.

In a statement, Thundercat says, “I’m grateful to have spent my time on this planet with Mac. What an artist, what a spirit, what a joy to have experienced.”

Léa Esmaili, the animated video’s director, also said:

“First of all, making this music video is a huge honor, as I grew up with these two artists and have admired their universe since I was a teenager. I wanted to create, within a single video, a fun animated moment by mixing styles either it’s 2D animation or 3D. Beyond that, I wanted to build a burlesque narrative around two friends who spend a completely crazy day together, tied to their friendship and to anime of this kind.”

The album also boasts features from Tame Impala, Lil Yachty, ASAP Rocky, Channel Tres, and Willow.

In 2017, Miller called Thundercat “one of my best friends in the world.” In a 2015 interview, he also teased, “Thundercat and I made a band, and we did a full instrumental album in three days. I didn’t sleep for three days and just cycled in musicians. I would keep calling people so I never had to sleep.”

Watch the “She Knows Too Much” video above. Find the Distracted cover art and tracklist below.