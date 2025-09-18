Today marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Mac Miller‘s third studio album, GO:OD AM, and the late rapper’s estate is celebrating with a new short film, GO:OD AM (Time Flies, Try To Catch It). Directed by Mac’s frequent collaborator Sam Balaban, the film captures the creation of the pivotal album through archival footage and interviews with collaborators like Mac’s manager Christian Clancy, engineer Josh Berg, hype man Quentin Cuff, and visual artist Ian Wolfson (aka Rex Arrow).

GO:OD AM was Mac’s first release under Warner Music, debuting at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200. Supported by two singles, “100 Grandkids” and “Weekend,” the album featured guest appearances from a diverse array of artists including Ab-Soul, Chief Keef, Lil B, Little Dragon, and Miguel. It’s largely credited with the beginning of a musical evolution that took Mac Miller from his slacker rap beginnings to the soulful funk scientist he eventually became before his death in 2019.

Even after his passing, Mac’s archives have been a never-ending fountain of new content; his posthumous 2024 album Balloonerism spawned an animated film, while the MacLib collaboration album between Mac and LA producer Madlib is said to still be in the works.

You can watch GO:OD AM (Time Flies, Try To Catch It) above.