The last album Thundercat impacted the world with came in 2017 with Drunk. Since then, he’s stayed more or less under the radar, but as we entered the new year, he revealed to fans that wouldn’t be the case for much longer. A little over a week after his “Album coming” tweets, Thundercat shares exactly when that album will come.

Attached to a new song, Thundercat revealed that his upcoming album would be titled It Is What It Is. While news of the album is welcomed, fans will have to wait a bit to get their hands on it as it is slated for an Apr. 3 release. Equipped with 15 tracks, the album will feature appearances from Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, Ty Dolla Sign, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox.

While the album may be a while away, Thundercat shared a new track from the album to hold fans over. In the press release for “Black Qualls” featuring Steve Lacy, Thundercat explained a bit of the album’s concept. “This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that,” he said. “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

To hear “Black Qualls,” press play on the video above and scroll down to see the tracklist for the album.

01. “Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26”

02. “Innerstellar Love”

03. “I Love Louis Cole” Feat. Louis Cole

04. “Black Qualls” Feat. Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington

05. “Miguel’s Happy Dance”

06. “How Sway”

07. “Funny Thing”

08. “Overseas” Feat. Zack Fox

09. “Dragonball Durag”

10. “How I Feel”

11. “King of the Hill”

12. “Unrequited Love”

13. “Fair Chance” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B]

14. “Existential Dread”

15. “It Is What It Is”

It Is What It Is arrives April 3 via Brainfeeder.