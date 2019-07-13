Getty Image

A year after opening the first Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, rapper and actor T.I. brings his music-inspired art museum to LA. The exhibition, titled Lil Trap House and featuring immersive art inspired by today’s rappers, was brought to Hollywood’s Delicious Pizza and will be open to the public for the next three weeks. T.I. hosted a launch party on July 12th to celebrate the exhibition’s opening.

The art featured at the exhibition is inspired by today’s big names like Cardi B, Migos, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, and late rapper Nipsey Hussle. T.I. made a conscious effort to celebrate the work of west coast rappers through art, namely Nipsey Hussle. According to Billboard, T.I. said Nipsey’s legacy “is of ownership. It’s about taking the initiative, starting from the bottom and making your own table to sit at.”

T.I. curated the exhibition, but the launch was hosted by Karen Civil. Civil was able to donate some art from her personal collection to the pop-up museum. “It’s very nostalgic,” she said, “but a great feeling to be able to include personal pieces for YG and especially Nipsey for the fans to enjoy.”

Lil Trap House will be open to the public on weekends from 10 am to 10 pm starting July 13th until early August.