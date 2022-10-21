(For You)r Consideration is a weekly column breaking down the rappers and singers doing it RIGHT on TikTok and the viral trends and top songs taking over your FYP.
Bad B*tch Link Up
Dess Dior and Mariah the Scientist are “Stone Cold” in a new single that’s attracting the baddies of TikTok. The two Georgia-bred artists are known individually for their femme-forward lyrics, and their first collaboration effortlessly blends Mariah’s emotional crooning with Dess’s energetic rap singing. The track’s standout lyric supports hair tutorials, GRWM videos, and try-on hauls: “Said he callin’ from Atlanta, say he miss me,” a bar that’s also growing in popularity as a bad b*tch Instagram caption. With under two thousand videos to the sound, “Stone Cold” is only getting started on TikTok.
@kayydoesit
I love it 🥹🫶🏼 #greenscreenvideo #fyp
Remember The Time?
It’s been 30 years since Michael Jackson dropped “Remember The Time,” and like many other R&B classics, the track is resurfacing on TikTok amount a certain age demographic. It’s not just the old heads or the R&B lovers assisting the track’s resurgence but teenagers from all walks of life. The best of the youth tapping into Jackson’s Dangerous hit? A volleyball team with a unique locker room take on the video’s iconic choreography.
@s1ayba3s
Do u remember girl? #fyp #fypage #nyc #frries #welovefurries #meme #satire #emotional #michaeljackson #love #trending #yomama #slaybaes Cameraman: @soggemomie
Songwriters Unite
Music fans and TikTokers are consistently fascinated with behind-the-scenes content on the app. From videos that unearth samples to throwback interviews of their favorite artists. Another favorite? Songwriters are breaking down the hits you may or may not know they penned. Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk took to TikTok to share the story of her efforts on Drake’s “Over My Dead Body” from his 2011 album Take Care. The oral history Chantal provides should be modeled by producers, songwriters, and all creatives who don’t typically get the star power for their musical efforts. Check out the story of “Over My Dead Body” below.
@chantalkrev
Songs I have written! Drake: “over my dead body” is honestly one of my faves. #drake #takecare #overmydeadbody #pianosingergirl #singersongwriter
Grab Your Bestie
It’s a no-brainer GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” is blowing up on “the clock app,” as they call it. The sound is an opportunity to grab your best friend and lip-sync Cardi’s viral verse and to get creative mimicking her adlibs. Both Cardi and GloRilla herself have gotten sturdy to the track, but TikTokers are waiting for the duo to pop out on the app to the Bardi-assisted version. “Tomorrow 2” is the southern rapper’s 2nd most popular song on the app but trailing closely behind her most notable hit, “F.N.F. (Lets Go).” See Cardi and GloRilla get sturdy below.
@iamcardib
Okay so how I did?
@glorilla03
When i hit that jook move just know i got some shit to say 😂🔥