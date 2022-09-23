The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Cardi B, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, and more. As of this Friday (September 23), it is officially hoodie and light jacket season on the east coast. Thankfully, there is plenty of new music to provide a necessary blanket of warmth. It has been a pleasure writing this column and keeping you all hip to what is hot and who is up next. Thank you for tapping in and enjoy this week’s slate of tracks. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending September 23, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Lucki — Flawless Like Me Lucki is feeling like he is at his absolute best on his latest album Flawless Like Me. The 24-track effort is loaded with confident flexes and adds Future and Babyface Ray to push forward his infallible attitude.

Cam’ron & A-Trak — U Wasn’t There Killa! Cam’ron has seen it all in hip-hop, and despite how often many people try to act like it, he is here to remind everyone that U Wasn’t There. This collaborative effort with A-Trak is nine songs long and features his Dipset comrades Jim Jones and Juelz Santana, in addition to Conway The Machine and Mr. Vegas. Dreamdoll — Life In Plastic 3 Dreamdoll acknowledges the fabricated aspects of life in her new project Life In Plastic 3. The eight-song effort features Lunchmoney Lewis, French Montana, and Capella Grey.

Young Devyn — Baby Goat 2 Young Devyn has her eyes locked in on the future but acknowledges her current stature in her new project Baby Goat 2. The eight-song effort features Capella Grey, Fivio Foreign, and Kenzo B. Lakeyah — No Pressure (Pt. 2) Lakeyah is well aware of how daunting being in the music industry can be, yet she stands firm through it all on No Pressure (Pt. 2). The 10-song project has a star-studded cast of features, namely Latto, Lucky Daye, Flo Milli, and Icewear Vezzo.

Dess Dior — Raw Dess Dior is coming through with unfiltered bars on her new project Raw. She takes on the eight-song effort on her own, but doesn’t need the help on standout records such as “It B*tch Freestyle” and “Rich And Raw.” Wifisfuneral — 4MonthBingeBeforeRevenge Wifisfuneral has retribution on his mind on his latest project 4MonthBingeBeforeRevenge. He takes on the 12-track effort alone, capturing the highs and lows of life on records like “Euphoria,” “In Too Deep,” and “Im Mad Lol.”

Young Crazy — Gucci Mane Of VA Young Crazy has no shortage of confidence, going so far as to liken himself to a trap legend on his new project Gucci Mane Of VA. Crazo takes on the seven-song effort alone, delivering an overwhelming amount of bars on records like “Man Down (Freestyle),” “Suburban Kid,” and the project’s eponymous opener. Singles/Videos

Kamaiyah — “Comme Des Garcons” Kamaiyah is talking big money on “Comme Des Garcons.” The mid-tempo jam outlines some of her nefarious activity but also her inability to fall off like everyone else. “Me and you, we got nathin’ in common.” Icewear Vezzo — “They Can’t FWM” Icewear Vezzo believes he is in a class of his own, and displays that attitude on “They Can’t FWM.” The Detroit rapper references his jewelry, TikTok, and Nicki Minaj in this boisterous, drum-heavy record. Given his talent, the title may very well be true.

Reason — “Sign Language” Feat. Ice Cold Bishop Reason and Ice Cold Bishop rap circles around the competition on “Sign Language,” so much so that it may be difficult for their opposition to hear. Thus, it may be more appropriate to have an interpreter explain what is being said on this high-energy record. Toosii — “Heartaches” Toosii has never run away from difficult emotions, and offers one of his most somber records in “Heartaches.” He’s fallen for a lady and embraces her regardless of what has happened in her past. What she has been through and overcame does not make her any worse than him or anyone else. What a guy.

Rico Blu — “Template” Rico Blu makes music for the soul and “Template” is the perfect example of that. “I been makin’ these songs with no caution / Even homies had to tell me not to drop ’em / I will never understand the fragile state that some be in / It’s perspective with these messages I scribble with my pen.” He adds in a warm, soulful vocal sample here to really push forth his message. OfAllBank$ — “Dad Say” OfAllBanks$ recently released his project Slugfest and “Dad Say” is one of its most earnest offerings. The video shows him speaking with his father before playing him some of his music. As the track begins, he speaks on how society has caused both him and his father to have anger issues before outlining everything the Black man has to endure in this harsh world. Through it all, Bank$ is committed to succeeding and this vintage-sounding rap track certainly indicates he is well on his way.

Allstar JR — “Run Through It” Allstar JR drops off a fun track in “Run Through It.” He discusses having the best product available and how his customers finish it fast, references Roddy Ricch records, and his ease in landing women. Jeleel! — “Deliver!” Jeleel! showed the world how energetic he can be, doing his best Jeff Hardy impression at a recent show. “Deliver!” follows suit, blending EDM, rock, and hip-hop while he raps about Serge Ibaka and having dimes in his face.