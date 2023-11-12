In his second time hosting Saturday Night Live, Timothée Chalamet brought back an old favorite. Reprising his Soundcloud rapper role, SmokeCheddaThaAssGetta, Chalamet spoke on a special panel honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

During the sketch, a moderator named Nunya Business, played by Ego Nwodim, hosts a group of hip-hop experts at the Museum Of Hip-Hop. On the panel are Mary J. Blige (Punkie Johnson), Dr. Cornel West (Kenan Thompason), Rick Rubin (James Austin Johnson), and SmokeCheddaThaAssGetta.

Evidently, SmokeCheddaThaAssGetta has broken the streaming record, which, according to Nunya, makes him “the most successful hip-hop artist of all time.”

While on the panel, Johnson’s Blige posits that hip-hop has thrived for more than 50 years, given the pure emotion in the music. Meanwhile, SmokeCheddaThaAssGetta is confused, as he initially thought hip-hop was discovered in 2014. However, he simply sums up his reasoning for Hip-Hop’s longevity, saying, “the opps gonna slide, but DMs be popping regardless.”

Elsewhere in the panel, SmokeCheddaThaAssGetta opens up about his struggles, hilariously noting “My dad made me get braces when I wanted Invisalign.” He also mentioned his sidekick in the rap game, Guaplord, who, in SmokeChedda’s first sketch, was played by Pete Davidson.

“He gotta lay low in Turkey for a minute,” SmokeCheddaThaAssGetta said.

You can see the sketch above.