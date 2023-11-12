It’s been a hell of a year for musical trio Boygenius. Back in March, the group — comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — released their debut album, The Record — and it was only up from there. The group has since headlined Coachella, embarked on a North American tour, and earned six Grammy nominations for the 2024 awards.

Tonight (November 11), Boygenius took to the Saturday Night Live stage in what felt like highlights to a very exciting year for the band. In their first performance of the night, the ladies performed “Not Strong Enough” — a fan favorite from the record.

During the performance, Boygenius donned their signature suits, tapping into the pure, raw emotion of the song, as they prepared for the end of a breakthrough year.

And the ladies have certainly earned the right to rock out. Yesterday, “Not Strong Enough” earned Grammy nominations for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and Record Of The Year. The Record itself is nominated for Best Alternative Album and Album Of The Year.

To say they’ve become a household name would be an understatement, but this is simply the beginning for Boygenius.

You can see the performance of “Not Strong Enough” above.