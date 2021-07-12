After having to postpone last year’s “Tour For You” due to the pandemic, Tinashe has announced “The 333 Tour,” kicking off this September. Rei Ami will join the R&B star as an opener on all dates. The experience also be available to watch for those not in attendance; wrapping up the dates will be a “worldwide digital experience,” aka “a full-length creative production specially crafted for at-home fans around the world, in partnership with Moment House.”

Last week, Tinashe released “Pasadena” featuring Buddy, the duo’s second collaboration following last August’s “Glitch.” In the press release for the video, Tinashe said she “felt a very strong calling to release music that feels like joy, excitement, and freedom” after the past year “to contribute positive energy to the universe.” “I wrote and recorded the song Pasadena in my home in Los Angeles with a bold, bouncing tempo that makes me want to dance,” she recalled. “The song is about growth, family, and the feelings I get when I visit the area I grew up in — energetic and nostalgic, but hopeful.”

Tickets to ‘The 333 Tour’ go on sale starting 7/16, and pre-sale tickets & VIP packages go on sale 7/13. Get tickets here and find the full list of dates below.

09/16 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

09/18 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

09/19 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

09/24 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

09/27 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/29 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

09/30 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/03 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/07 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/09 — Denver, CO @ Summit

10/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

10/16 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/21 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

10/24 — worldwide @ Moment House