In the sun-washed video for their collaboration “Pasadena,” Tinashe and Buddy head for the hills — literally. Taking over a far-flung, glass-walled home overlooking a truly stunning view, the two California artists take in the sights from the balcony while smoking and getting away from it all. Tinashe also puts her choreography skills on display with a team of dancers giving a performance that could put TikTok’s top influencers out to pasture.

The recently released track is their second collaboration to be released over the past year after August’s “Glitch.” It’s also Tinashe’s first solo single of 2021, building on the buzz from her cover of Chaka Khan’s 1978 classic “I’m Every Woman” from The Undefeated’s Music For The Movement Volume II project celebrating Black History Month to suggest that a new project is on the way from the genre-mixing singer.

In the press release for the video, Tinashe said she “felt a very strong calling to release music that feels like joy, excitement, and freedom” after the past year “to contribute positive energy to the universe.” “I wrote and recorded the song Pasadena in my home in Los Angeles with a bold, bouncing tempo that makes me want to dance,” she recalled. “The song is about growth, family, and the feelings I get when I visit the area I grew up in — energetic and nostalgic, but hopeful.”

You can check out the video above.