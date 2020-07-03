Following years of disappointment and dissatisfaction with her former label, Tinashe broke free and claimed her independence in 2019 and quickly began to lay the foundation for her fourth album. Nine months later, backed by managerial support from Roc Nation, she delivered her fourth album Songs For You with help from 6lack, G-Eazy, and more. The album was received well and signaled that Tinashe would thrive with her newfound independence. Months after the album’s arrival, the “2 On” singer heads back to her fourth album for a new remix.

Calling on Zhu, Tinashe shares an enchanting remix of her Songs For You cut, “Die A Little Bit.” Adding on to the song’s original version, which features British rapper Ms. Banks and presents a dark house track that promotes nighttime fun in an elevated state, the updated take brings a bit more rhythm to the mix thanks to the addition of Zhu. The track marks the second collaboration between Tinashe and Zhu, as the two artists connected for “Only” earlier this year. The “Die A Little Bit” remix also marks the second remix to arrive from Songs For You. The first came last week as Tinashe collaborated with THEY., a producer-singer duo comprised of Dante Jones and Drew Love, for a remix of “Hopscotch.”

Listen to the “Die A Little Bit” remix in the video above.