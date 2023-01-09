Terrifying Killer Doll M3GAN’s Spooky Rendition Of ‘Titanium’ Is On The Film’s Official Soundtrack

M3GAN is sweeping the nation. The Gerard Johnstone-directed film centers around “a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally,” according to the film’s official synopsis. The murderous, terrifying doll was designed by a roboticist named Gemma (Allison Williams) and voiced by Jenna Davis — and the latter has a song on the official soundtrack.

#M3GAN’s beautiful rendition of “Titanium” by David Guetta ft. Sia has been released as part of the original motion picture soundtrack. Stream: https://t.co/WGkUGwbYst pic.twitter.com/XUgltLVGWN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2023

In the movie, M3GAN’s chosen lullaby to serenade Cady (Violet McGraw) with is “Titanium” (as analyzed by The Daily Beast). The 2011 hit by David Guetta featuring Sia peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 over a decade ago, and apparently, one of M3GAN’s underrated abilities is that of reviving a dance-pop earworm.

Previously, at the December world premiere of M3GAN in Los Angeles, the titular doll aligned herself with Taylor Swift. More specifically, eight M3GAN-looking dancers made “It’s Nice To Have A Friend” way creepier than Swift likely ever intended. There was also some Meghan McCain discourse sparked by McCain tweeting, “I feel personally attacked by this movie and the entire premise.”

I feel personally attacked by this movie title and the entire premise. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/5oOWD7NXbz — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 11, 2022

M3GAN hit theaters on Friday, January 6, and debuted with $30 million across North American box offices, per Variety. The full official soundtrack from Anthony Willis can be found here.