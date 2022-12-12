M3GAN
Universal
Movies

Noted Non-Robot Meghan McCain Jokingly Feels ‘Personally Attacked’ By The ‘Entire Premise’ For ‘M3GAN’

After Universal dropped the latest trailer for M3GAN, which centers on a killer robot doll, Meghan McCain couldn’t help but give her take. Despite the film not being about a senator’s daughter, or anything even close to McCain’s life (unless she’s secretly an AI cyborg with creepy dance moves), the two do sort of share a name, and that was enough for the former The View co-host to fire off a tongue-in-cheek tweet.

“I feel personally attacked by this movie title and the entire premise,” McCain wrote followed by three laughing emoji.

Naturally, McCain got lit up in the replies as people roasted the political firebrand for not being able to resist weighing in as a self-comparison.

In McCain’s defense, she’s not the first Megan/Meghan to respond connection to the film’s title. Megan Thee Stallion called out the creepy murder doll back in October after the official trailer dropped. Although, in this particular case, Thee Stallion can actually dance and is a well-known horror buff, so that significantly ups her connection to M3GAN.

“Not being biased but I think they made this movie for me I will be the THEE FIRST in line to see M3GAN!!!” she tweeted before declaring M3GAN the new champ of murder doll films. “Annabelle bitch your over.”

