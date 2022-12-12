After Universal dropped the latest trailer for M3GAN, which centers on a killer robot doll, Meghan McCain couldn’t help but give her take. Despite the film not being about a senator’s daughter, or anything even close to McCain’s life (unless she’s secretly an AI cyborg with creepy dance moves), the two do sort of share a name, and that was enough for the former The View co-host to fire off a tongue-in-cheek tweet.

“I feel personally attacked by this movie title and the entire premise,” McCain wrote followed by three laughing emoji.

I feel personally attacked by this movie title and the entire premise. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/5oOWD7NXbz — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 11, 2022

Naturally, McCain got lit up in the replies as people roasted the political firebrand for not being able to resist weighing in as a self-comparison.

Girl you just can’t help yourself. — Patricia Baptiste (@missthevenin) December 12, 2022

ME ME MEEEEEEEEEEE — Robert Linsley (@BobbyLinsley1) December 11, 2022

Nope. Again, not everything is about you. — my name is not elon (@logancircle) December 12, 2022

I mean, one is an unhinged, cold, calculating, sociopath, who's devoid of empathy and willing to see others die to maintain their agenda, and the other is a fictitious doll from an upcoming horror film. — Are We Not Men? (@WeAreStevo333) December 12, 2022

The difference is the doll actually develops into their own person. — Bori Que (Vato, El, Ese) (@bori_que) December 12, 2022

In McCain’s defense, she’s not the first Megan/Meghan to respond connection to the film’s title. Megan Thee Stallion called out the creepy murder doll back in October after the official trailer dropped. Although, in this particular case, Thee Stallion can actually dance and is a well-known horror buff, so that significantly ups her connection to M3GAN.

“Not being biased but I think they made this movie for me I will be the THEE FIRST in line to see M3GAN!!!” she tweeted before declaring M3GAN the new champ of murder doll films. “Annabelle bitch your over.”

Annabelle bitch your OVER — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 11, 2022

