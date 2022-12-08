The Taylor Swift and M3GAN universes are intertwined. Aside from the singer and the movie’s unsettling AI doll looking somewhat similar if you squint and then squint some more, a spooky remix of Swift’s “It’s Nice To Have A Friend” was used in a trailer for the film back in October. Now, it gets even deeper.

Last night (December 7), the film (which hits theaters on January 6, 2023) had its premiere at Hollywood’s TCL Theatre. There, M3GAN (more accurately, eight dancers dressed as the doll) launched into a dance routine on the red carpet; dancing is a big part of the whole M3GAN thing. Yes, it was skin-crawling. The dancers played the part well, sporting dead-eyed expressions the whole time. As they finished the bit and got their round of applause (which was set to the “It’s Nice To Have A Friend” remix, by the way), they all just continued to stand in a line, looking around blankly and without an apparent purpose. After an awkward 20 seconds, they finally left.

Eight M3GANs perform a dance to Taylor Swift’s “It’s Nice To Have A Friend” for the world premiere of #M3GAN in LA. https://t.co/Gr0mkalLrm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 8, 2022

In case this whole M3GAN thing is news to you, here’s an official synopsis of the film: “M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out‘s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate, and protector for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting Of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.”