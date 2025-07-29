Tiwa Savage And Skepta No Longer Wants To Keep Love ‘On A Low’

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage is releasing her fourth album in a month, and today, she’s shared the latest single, “On A Low” featuring UK rapper Skepta.

The song, according to Savage, is about the pursuit of that all-important hard launch: “It’s about trading the private for being able to tell your friends and loved ones about those flowers, that date night, that movie,” she says in the press release.

“On A Low” is the second single from Savage’s upcoming album, This One Is Personal, following April’s “You4Me.” Meanwhile, Skepta has been embroiled in a lyrical back-and-forth with New England MC Joyner Lucas as a result of Drake’s recent insistence that the UK has “the best rappers” at Wireless Festival.

Skepta stepped up to the challenge of representing hip-hop across the pond; however, after trading a few battle records — including today’s “Junior’s Law” — they’ve yet to generate the sort of culture-bonding buzz of the “Joey Badass vs. Ray Vaughn” battle earlier this year, let alone Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s captivating 2024 flame war.

We’ve been waiting for Skepta to drop a follow-up to his last album, 2019’s Ignorance Is Bliss, for a while now… in the meantime, we’ve gotten collabs with Fred Again.. and Central Cee.

Listen to Tiwa Savage’s “On A Low” featuring Skepta above.

This One Is Personal is out 8/28 via Empire. You can find more info here.