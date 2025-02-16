Drake’s international performance plans are just getting started. Currently, the “Gimme A Hug” rapper is dominating Australia on his Anita Max Win Tour. But Drake has his sights set on London’s Finsbury Park.

Today (February 16), the 2025 Wireless Festival headliners were unveiled–and they are Drake, Drake, and more Drake. To celebrate the multi-day outdoor event’s 20th anniversary, between July 11 through 13, Drake will serve as its sole top billed act.

“IT’S BEEN A WHILE BUT THE BOY IS HOME 🇬🇧,” wrote Wireless organizers on Instagram. “For our 20th anniversary. Drake will headline all THREE nights with three different setlists.”

Although Drake has more than enough music in his discography to hold down the closing slot, he will be joined on stage with several friends. On Wireless Festival 2025’s opening night (Friday, July 11), Drake’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U collaborator PartyNextDoor will co-headline with him. The set’s special guest is Summer Walker.

On day 2 (Saturday, July 12), Drake is teasing multiple native UK acts will hit the stage with him. For now, he is keeping things under wraps with the “the mandem” label. Many believe Skepta and Central Cee are shoo-ins for an appearance.

Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel are listed as Drake’s special guests On the festival’s final night (July 13).

The presale for Wireless Festival 2025 starts on Monday, February 17 at 12 noon GMT. While the general sale will begin on Wednesday, February 19 at 12 noon GMT. Find more information here.