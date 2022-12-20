As the trial against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot continues, the Canadian rapper scored a victory in court on Monday (December 19), avoiding additional charges for witness tampering. According to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta attempted to enter the new charges citing Tory’s alleged offer of $1 million to witness Kelsey Harris, but the charges were rejected by Judge David Herriford on the grounds that the prosecution took too long to request them. “I think it’s unfair at this juncture,” he said, “so I would deny that motion.”

Meanwhile, Harris was characterized last week as a reluctant witness, prompting the judge to allow prosecutors to play her full witness statement tape in court after she claimed she didn’t remember any of the statements and changed some of her answers — particularly, ones regarding Tory’s alleged bribery attempt and threats against her. However, during her testimony, she did give two solid answers — that Megan was indeed shot and that she did not fire the weapon herself.

Lanez remains on the hook for charges of assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The latter was added as the trial began. All three are felonies and could result in his deportation from the United States; a conviction could also see him land in prison for almost 23 years. Meanwhile, another witness, which Rolling Stone posits is Megan’s former bodyguard Justin Edison, went “missing” ahead of his expected testimony yesterday. The prosecution says that he heard Lanez confess to the shooting the day after at his home; prosecutors were given an additional day to locate him.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.