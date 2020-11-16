It has been an up-and-down year for Megan Thee Stallion. “WAP” is the biggest hit of her career, but Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. She has spoken out against him on multiple occasions in recent months, and now she has done so again in a new GQ profile.

Inside the exuberant and empowering rise of @theestallion—the irreverent and magnetic rap sensation who’s here to stay https://t.co/240uzdymxq #GQMOTY pic.twitter.com/IGjKNl2I23 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 16, 2020

In the story, Meg said that Lanez tried to pay her to keep quiet about the shooting:

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody. I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house. […] [At this point] I’m really scared, because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'”

The piece then notes, “A lawyer for Lanez denied that the rapper offered Megan and her friend money.”

Last month, Lanez proclaimed his innocence on social media, and Meg offered a direct response, tweeting, “This n**** genuinely crazy.” Meg also previously claimed that Lanez tried to apologize to her over text after the shooting.

Read the full GQ feature here.

