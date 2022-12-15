Here’s A Timeline Of Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez’s Shooting Case

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a tumultuous year; she unveiled her new album Traumazine, she’s in a legal battle with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment, and now she’s on trial against Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her feet. The latter has definitely taken its toll on Megan, especially when many are accusing her of lying, including Drake and 21 Savage on their new LP Her Loss. It’s a lot for one person to deal with, and it dates all the way back to 2020.

It was reported on July 13, 2020 that Tory Lanez was arrested for possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle following a party in the Hollywood Hills. Megan told cops that she’d cut her foot on glass. She claimed that the two of them were at Kylie Jenner’s party. In the car home, they had an argument that ended with her trying to get out of the car, and Lanez allegedly yelled, “Dance, b*tch,” and shot at her foot multiple times. On July 15, she made a since-deleted Instagram post confirming that her injuries were gunshot wounds.

On July 27, 2020, Megan went on Instagram Live and said she had surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet. On August 20, she went on Instagram Live again and explained that she said she’d been cut with glass because she “didn’t want to die” at the hands of police. Lanez released a new album on September 25 called Daystar, which included a song with the lyric: “How the f*ck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons.”

On October 8 of that same year, it was reported that Lanez was charged with shooting her. Then, on November 18, he pled not guilty. The following day, a protective order was issued for Megan against Lanez. He had to give up all firearms, remain at least 100 yards from her, and not engage in any written, personal or electronic contact with her.

On July 25, 2021, Lanez violated the protective order at Rolling Loud. He was then arrested. In April 2022, she told Gayle King that she still had some bullet fragments left over in her foot. On October 26, Lanez was placed on house arrest. He was released on December 5. The following day, he was charged with another felony for discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He pled not guilty.

On December 13, Megan gave an emotional testimony in court. “This situation has only been worse for me and it has only made him more famous,” she said. “Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim. This has messed up my whole life… This whole situation in the industry is like a big boy’s club… I’m telling on one of y’all friends, now you’re all about to hate me.”

The trial is ongoing in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.