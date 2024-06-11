Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, received some more bad news this week, as Raina Chassagne, his wife of less than a year, has filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

Chassagne reportedly married Tory, with whom she shares a seven-year-old son, after he was convicted last year, which was revealed by court documents requesting a suspension of his prison sentence in favor of court-appointed rehab. The bail motion was the first time Chassagne was referred to as Tory’s wife rather than his fiancée. Chassagne also requests custody of the couple’s son, Kai.

In a post about the reveal, legal affairs reporter Meghan Cuniff, who covered the case extensively, wrote, “A new lawyer filed a motion this week asking that 31-year-old Lanez be allowed to halt his prison sentence and instead ‘live locally in the Los Angeles area’ with his new wife and their six-year-old son. The filing is the first time the mother of Lanez’s child has been deserved as his wife. Last filing she was his fiancée. A jailhouse wedding and marriage!”

Tory has secured a new lawyer for his appeal, engaging the services of David Kenner, who previously represented Suge Knight.