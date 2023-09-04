Wedded bliss?

Tory Lanez reportedly recently got married despite receiving a 10-year prison sentence in early August, eight months after being found guilty on three felony counts (assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence) in connection to allegations he shot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet in July 2020.

Los Angeles-based legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff obtained Lanez’s bail motion — an appeal hearing to be released on bail is scheduled for Thursday, September 14 — and she spotted an interesting change from past documents filed in the case, which Cuniff has been thoroughly covering from the beginning. Lanez has reportedly married Raina Chassagne, the mother of his six-year-old son, Kai.

“From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez’s relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks. His fiancée is now his wife, according to the motion,” Cuniff posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, September 1.

From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez’s relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks. His fiancée is now his wife, according to the motion. pic.twitter.com/TE4B14qw35 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 1, 2023

A rehab owner said during sentencing that she would pick Lanez up from jail and drive him to rehab herself. But Lanez’s bail motion does not mention rehab and instead says he will rent a home from a friend who rents “exotic” homes and cars. https://t.co/9iL6uBJGnC pic.twitter.com/O0esFv7doH — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 1, 2023

Cuniff hosted a YouTube livestream on September 1 to break down the current state of Lanez’s case. The video’s description also touched on Lanez’s marital status, which can be read below:

“A hearing is scheduled Sept. 14 before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David V. Herriford, who on Aug. 8 rejected Lanez’s request for probation and alcoholism treatment and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, with credit for 305 days served. A new lawyer filed a motion this week asking that 31-year-old Lanez be allowed to halt his prison sentence and instead ‘live locally in the Los Angeles area’ with his new wife and their six-year-old son. The filing is the first time the mother of Lanez’s child has been deserved as his wife. Last filing she was his fiancée. A jailhouse wedding and marriage!”

On August 17, Cuniff shared Megan Thee Stallion’s full statement, previously read in court.

In part, Megan described her struggle to “be back in the same room with Tory once again” because she has “been tormented and terrorized in every degree” by him, including lying, defaming her character through music, and joking about her trauma “when I could have died that day.” Megan concluded her letter by saying, “Today I beg this court to send a message to every victim of violence and fully hold the defendant accountable for his criminal conduct. This is a statement for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence. His crime warrants the full weight of the law.”