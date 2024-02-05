There are only so many perfect songs in the world. “Fast Car” is one. Tracy Chapman’s 1988 single had a renaissance last year when country music star Luke Combs covered the song (earning Chapman a reported $500,000 in royalties — she also became the first Black woman to have the sole writing credit on a No. 1 country song) They performed the song together for the first time during the 2024 Grammys, after reports leading up to the show suggested they would.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car,'” the reclusive Chapman told Billboard about the cover.

Combs replied, “I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along. That’s the gift of a supernatural song writer. The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones. I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”

In case you didn’t get to see it, here is the full video of Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs singing “Fast Car” at the Grammys

You can watch a clip of the performance above.