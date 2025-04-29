Travis Scott turned up at Coachella earlier this month, and unfortunately for the festival organizers, his performance has lightened their bank account by $20,000.

As Billboard reports, Coachella company Goldenvoice is on the hook for $20k to the City of Indio because Scott’s April 12 set went past the 1 a.m. curfew… by three minutes. The festival’s agreement with the city says they’ll be fined $20k for the first five minutes the event exceeds the curfew. As TMZ notes, Scott’s set started five minutes late because Green Day before him ran 15 minutes behind.

That may seem like a big amount, but Coachella has actually been on a downward trend when it comes to money spent on fines. Last year, Lana Del Rey went 13 minutes past the deadline for a fine of $28,000. In 2023, Coachella spent $117,000 on fines for just the first weekend. That was also the year Frank Ocean bailed on the second weekend, which reportedly cost Goldenvoice millions.

Meanwhile, Goldenvoice just wrapped up the Stagecoach festival, of which Uproxx’s Philip Cosores noted, “This year’s Stagecoach continues a trend that’s been developing for years, by supplementing the country artists with lowest-common-denominator music that places ubiquity over taste. […] This stuff all goes over incredibly well, and that’s something you can’t fault Stagecoach for. They know their audience and they aim to please, but there is also the feeling that it is coming at the expense of becoming a place for country music to thrive.”