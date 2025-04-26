Earlier this month, Travis promised a new project from his Cactus Jack crew in addition to a solo project this year. “Right now, I’m super into producing, making the beats again, and getting the sound back,” he told Complex. “I’m making beats and music for other people, and even for myself… I’m excited for Jackboys, and my new album, and Sheck [Wes]’s new album.”

Today, we got our first update on the Jackboys album: It’s made Travis sick. Well, maybe not literally. But the album is presumably finished, as the Houston native noted on Twitter, “Jackboys album brazy. I just threw up. Certified.”

It’s impressive that he’s had time to finish up one project, let alone multiple. In recent months, a lot of his time seems to have been dedicated to a much different kind of feud than the one his past collaborators Kendrick Lamar and Drake spent the last year engaged in. He’s been embroiled in a wrestling ring back-and-forth with WWE star Cody Rhodes, helping The Rock and John Cena give The American Nightmare bad dreams of his own.

The last album from the collective Cactus Jack posse, Jackboys, was released December 27, 2019, and carries the distinction of being the first No. 1 album of 2020.