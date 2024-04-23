Lana Del Rey’s performance was one of the highlights of Coachella 2024’s second weekend, a set that was notable in part thanks to a surprise appearance from Camila Cabello. That’s probably not the same takeaway Coachella organizers have, though.

TMZ reports that Del Rey’s set went 13 minutes past the festival’s curfew, which has resulted in Coachella having to pay a $28,000 fine to the city of Indio, California, where the festival takes place.

On the bright side, TMZ reports this is the only fine Coachella is facing for both of its 2024 weekends. That’s relatively good considering the fest paid out $117,000 in fines for the just the first weekend of the 2023 event.

Meanwhile, Del Rey had some behind-the-scenes drama of her own leading up to Coachella. In a list of thank-you’s after the first weekend of the festival, Del Rey wrote, “Emily for stepping up as tour manager when Pete quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager… Never got a phone call probably never will. Still grateful for the 15 years though. No worries – 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves. Not stressful at all.”